The Rock recently surprised the world by announcing on social media that he will return to WWE SmackDown this Friday. Triple H has issued a statement about the matter.

The last time The People's Champion appeared on WWE TV was at NXT New Year's Evil in January. He was involved in a backstage segment with his daughter Ava and "All Ego" Ethan Page, and the last segment of the show featured him doing an in-ring promo. The wrestling legend showed up on RAW's Netflix premiere the previous night.

The Rock unexpectedly announced on social media that he will return to WWE SmackDown this Friday night in New Orleans. After his announcement, WWE issued a press release with a statement from Triple H.

“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

It's been rumored that next year's WrestleMania will take place in New Orleans, so The Rock may be returning to SmackDown to make it official. However, it's currently unknown what he will do or say on the show, so only time will tell.

