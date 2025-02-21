  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H issues a statement on The Rock's return to WWE SmackDown

Triple H issues a statement on The Rock's return to WWE SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 21, 2025 03:33 GMT
WWE veterans Triple H and The Rock (Images via WWE.com)
WWE veterans Triple H and The Rock (Images via WWE.com)

The Rock recently surprised the world by announcing on social media that he will return to WWE SmackDown this Friday. Triple H has issued a statement about the matter.

Ad

The last time The People's Champion appeared on WWE TV was at NXT New Year's Evil in January. He was involved in a backstage segment with his daughter Ava and "All Ego" Ethan Page, and the last segment of the show featured him doing an in-ring promo. The wrestling legend showed up on RAW's Netflix premiere the previous night.

The Rock unexpectedly announced on social media that he will return to WWE SmackDown this Friday night in New Orleans. After his announcement, WWE issued a press release with a statement from Triple H.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

It's been rumored that next year's WrestleMania will take place in New Orleans, so The Rock may be returning to SmackDown to make it official. However, it's currently unknown what he will do or say on the show, so only time will tell.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी