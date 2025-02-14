There's a new update regarding details on the location for next year's WWE WrestleMania. The possibility of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or the United Kingdom hosting the event in the future has also been addressed.

This year's Show of Shows will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, while last year's event took place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Last year, Triple H and Nick Khan met with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to discuss the possibility of bringing The Show to the city. Since next year's Royal Rumble will take place in Saudi Arabia, a WrestleMania in KSA can't be ruled out.

According to Fightful Select, New Orleans is likely the host city for WWE WrestleMania in 2026. People within the company who Fightful spoke to claim that New Orleans has been planned for years, even before the current administration took control. However, the report adds that many people thought there was a chance that it could change since the 2025 location was in flux.

Regarding Saudi Arabia and the UK, Fightful was informed that it's not expected before 2028.

One match has already been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41

The road to The Grandest Stage of Them All officially began at the Royal Rumble. Charlotte Flair won the women's match while Jey Uso won the men's.

The Yeet Master has already picked who he will challenge, while The Queen is undecided. Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship, and it's the only match confirmed.

Whoever wins the Elimination Chamber match will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, which will also be made official for The Show of Shows. On the women's side, the Chamber winner will take on the champion that Charlotte Flair doesn't pick.

