Baron Corbin open to facing 285-pound AEW star following WWE exit

Baron Corbin has opened the door to the possibility of facing a 285-pound AEW star following his WWE exit. This has the potential for a huge showdown and will have the fans invested.Corbin was let go from WWE late last year after the company chose not to renew his contract. Since then, he has been very active on the independent scene and has kept himself in the thick of things, thanks to his matches with very talented stars. He has raised the intriguing possibility of a showdown with Brody King with his comments on social media.King is one of the most intimidating stars in AEW and has been a force to be reckoned with since his days with the House of Black. Recently, a fan suggested that Baron Corbin should take on Brody King. To that, the former WWE star answered in the affirmative and said he would come out on top.He wrote:“Would be awesome but he would go down ha.”Since his exit from WWE, Corbin goes by the moniker Bishop Dyer.Baron Corbin reveals what went wrong with JBL pairingBaron Corbin was paired with WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield as his manager, and initially, it looked like this pairing had what it takes to become the next big partnership. However, things did not go according to plan, and they soon parted ways.In a recent interview with WrestleManiac UK, Corbin went into detail on what exactly happened. He said:“When I was kind of finishing my time up there on the main roster before NXT, I was stuck, man. I was mentally burnt out. Physically, I was burnt out. The stuff with JBL just didn't work for some reason, it didn't resonate with the audience like I saw it. I still think it could have been so successful. So, that really hurt, because I think the world of John [JBL] and it really kind of put me in a dark place in a sense.”Those are some fascinating comments, and it will be interesting to see what JBL will have to say about this.