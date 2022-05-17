Batista wants CM Punk to join top WWE stable

Former WWE Champion Batista took to social media to openly state that he wants AEW star CM Punk to join the WWE faction, Judgment Day, led by Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

Punk is no stranger to factions in WWE, as he was previously involved in two groups. The first one was the "Straight Edge Society" in 2009, a group that promotes a straight-edge lifestyle, i.e., no drugs, no smoking, and no beer, led by him, Luke (now Doc) Gallows, Joey Mercury, and current AEW star Serena Deeb. The group was known for having an initiation of shaving one's bald and feuding with Rey Mysterio and Big Show.

The Second City Saint became the leader of the second iteration of Nexus, known as New Nexus, in 2010. Punk assumed leadership when he cost original leader Wade Barrett in the chairs match of TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2010. He had Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt), Mason Ryan, David Otunga, and Michael McGillicutty (Curtis Axel) under his command.

On Instagram, the official WWE account asked who should be added to the Judgment Day faction. The Animal emphatically stated that The Second City Saint could be a good fit for the sinister group.

"In a perfect world?! CM Punk!" Batista wrote.

Batista's comments sparked several reactions from fans, most of them trolling him and suggesting other names instead. While this is only a suggestion, it would be fun to imagine Punk joining Edge's group as a member, contrary to being a leader, in an alternate universe.

A fan wants CM Punk to win the "WWE Royal Rumble 2025"

One Reddit user wildly stated that CM Punk will jump ship to WWE and win the 2025 Royal Rumble winner. He said it would happen after Punk sensed that AEW was "closing" and would "make a deal" with Vince McMahon.

The user also noted that after the Rumble win, it wouldn't matter for The Second City Saint if he wins or loses at WrestleMania, as long as he's in the main event. He ended by saying Punk leaving AEW would be a "moral loss," especially for its fans.

Despite these suggestions from fans and wrestling personalities, it is unlikely that Punk will leave AEW soon. Right now, he is scheduled to face Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022 for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

