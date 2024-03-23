Bayley finally comments on attending AEW Dynamite: Big Business to support Mercedes Mone

Bayley finally commented on attending Mercedes Mone's debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

Bayley and Mercedes Mone's friendship grew thanks to their time in WWE. During their time there, both women were part of many historic moments. The two women were also the first Women's Tag Team Champions.

They also main evented shows together as a team and competed against each other. Even after they had gone their separate professional paths, they still managed to stay in touch with each other. In fact, Bayley was present in the arena when Mercedes made her debut for AEW a few weeks ago.

During an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Bayley opened up on her recent trip to Big Business to support her friend and former colleague:

"[Mercedes] is the best, I wouldn't be here without her," Bayley said. "She's done so much for me. Even after she was done with WWE, she's been there for me in my big moments. So I know I need to be there for her continuously throughout the years. It was incredible, I'm just happy that she was on a Wednesday where I'm like, 'alright, I can actually make a Wednesday, that's one of our few days off.'" [H/T Digital Spy]

Dutch Mantell believes that Mercedes Mone isn't worth her reported AEW salary

One of the biggest news stories doing the rounds since Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut is her deal with the company. It was reported that she was set to make $10 million over 5 years.

During a recent episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE star stated that Mercedes isn't worth $10 million:

"$10 million a year, I don't believe that. I don't believe Becky Lynch is making the money they say she's making. For Mercedes Mone to be talking a $10 million dollar contract over 5 years, that's still $2 million dollars a year. I don't think she's worth it. I know she's not worth it to tell you the truth," he said. [1:13:47 - 1:14:10]

Mercedes is still yet to make her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling but has teased some potential feuds since arriving in the company.

