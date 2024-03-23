"I know she's not worth it" - WWE veteran says Mercedes Mone doesn't deserve her reported AEW salary

Mercedes Mone's AEW debut at Big Business was a pleasant shock to the wrestling fraternity. Her entry was well received and in a rare occurence, WWE wrestlers were present in the arena during the match.

There are some reports coming in, about the importance of the contract signed -with one saying that the contract makes the CEO the highest paid woman wrestler today, something that one wrestling veteran finds hard to believe.

That person is Dutch Mantell, who was pretty vocal about what he thought about those reports that say the contact was worth $10 million on Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

"$10 million a year, I don't believe that. I don't believe Becky Lynch is making the money they say she's making. For Mercedes Mone to be talking a $10 million dollar contract over 5 years, that's still $2 million dollars a year. I don't think she's worth it. I know she's not worth it to tell you the truth," he said. [1:13:47 - 1:14:10]

While Dutch Mantell doesn't believe the amount, there's little chance that wrestling fans will ever know the exact amount.

Mercedes Mone has already created some red flags during her AEW sting

Mone is very new to AEW, and her first promo at Dynamite, where she called out several women on the roster, didn't go down well with the audiences, who put up castigating comments on the video online.

Earlier too, Mone had revealed on the Kicking Rocks podcast that she plans to return to WWE someday, already creating the question, "When", in the minds of the fans.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," The CEO said.

All of this has definitely raised questions about Mercedes Mone's business acumen. Her AEW debut is one of the most hyped debuts in recent times, and it all began when Mone attended the AEW pay-per-view All In as a viewer in 2023.

What do you think? Will Mercedes Mone have a great run in AEW? Tell us in the comments.

