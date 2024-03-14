[Photo] Current WWE SmackDown Superstar spotted in attendance during AEW Dynamite: Big Business

A current WWE SmackDown superstar was spotted in the stands at TD Garden to watch AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

In all likelihood, Bayley is there to witness the debut of her former WWE colleague and best friend, Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks. The latter shocked the fans by coming out to open the show, cutting an emotional promo.

She also referenced the late great Eddie Guerrero, her idol growing up. In all likelihood, Mone will challenge for top honors in AEW as soon as possible. Despite that, she did not forget old wounds.

Mone called out Willow Nightingale as the latter injured her and kept her on the shelf for a long time at a New Japan Pro-Wrestling event last year.

Overall, it is an excellent time for AEW, and Mercedes Mone is the latest star to be added to the roster. Tony Khan will no doubt be a happy man, and with the reactions that she received, he can expect big things from her.

