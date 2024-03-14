Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) namedrops WWE icon during a heartfelt promo on AEW debut

During her first time speaking to the AEW crowd, Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) talked about the impact of wrestling on her life, even naming a WWE legend as one of her biggest inspirations. This would be Eddie Guerrero.

It is no secret that Latino Heat was a source of inspiration for several wrestlers around the world. He will be known as one of the most legendary Latino wrestlers to ever grace the ring.

Tonight at Big Business, Mercedes Moné claimed that wrestling saved her life, and this has given her hope and a place to dream. She named Eddie Guerrero as someone who helped her believe she could be a wrestler one day and thanked him for inspiring her.

In going after that dream, she was able to play a big role in the women's revolution. She also referenced being a part of the first-ever women's match to main-event a PPV.

This would be Hell in a Cell 2016 where she faced Charlotte Flair, which took place in TD Garden as well, marking a full-circle moment for her.

