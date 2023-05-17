Bayley and former WWE Women's champion are two of the best wrestlers "on the planet," claims top AEW star

One of AEW's top stars has gone on the record by saying that current WWE Superstar Bayley and former Raw Women's Champion Mercedes Moné are two of the best wrestlers in the world.

The star in question is Cash Wheeler, one half of the current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, who have been huge supporters of Moné and Bayley throughout their careers from WWE all the way through to the former Sasha Banks' journey to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Cash had nothing but kind words for both women at the recent "For the Love of Wrestling" convention, where the current AEW Tag Team Champion claimed that they are two of the best wrestlers on the planet.

“I think that Bayley and Mercedes both have been some of the best wrestlers — not just women wrestlers — some of the best wrestlers on the planet over the past five, six, seven, eight years, whatever." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Bayley recently stated on social media that she studys some of FTR's matches to improve her own in-ring skills, something that Cash Wheeler simply can't wrap his head around.

“The fact that somebody like that says that they study us to get better is… I don’t understand it. It doesn’t compute in my brain. There’s a f**k ton of people, male and female, who couldn’t lace their boots.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Mercedes Moné might be facing an AEW star this weekend

While FTR are currently the AEW Tag Team Champions, Mercedes Moné will have the chance to not only win another championship this weekend, but she might have to go through one of All Elite Wrestling's most popular stars to do so.

On May 21st, New Japan Pro Wrestling will host "Resurgence" at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, where the first ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion will be crowned. The former Sasha Banks will take part in a four person tournament featuring Stephanie Vaquer from CMLL, Momo Kohgo from STARDOM, and Willow Nightingale from AEW.

Mercedes will face Vaquer in the first round, while Nightingale will face Momo in the other side of the bracket. Meaning if Mercedes and Willow win their respective matches, they will meet each other in the tournament final.

