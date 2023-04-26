Bayley sends a message to AEW stars after clip of WWE RAW botch surfaces online

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Bayley's Damage CTRL faced off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, along with women's champion Bianca Belair. The Role Model has now sent a message to FTR regarding a botch during the bout.

Unfortunately, for The Role Model, her team lost the match when Belair hit KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin. During the contest, former SmackDown Champion Bayley was standing on the ring apron when she slipped through the top of the rope and fell inside the ring.

Reacting to the botch, Bayley tweeted out that she studies the former RAW Tag Team Champion FTR (fka The Revival in WWE).

"Let’s just say that I’m a tag team specialist who studies the likes of FTR. I love you @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR," Bayley wrote.

Bayley's tweet received a response from the current AEW Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood of FTR, who tweeted, "We da best," along with a video of The Revival's match against DIY from NXT Takeover, where Cash Wheeler suffered a similar botch.

"We da best," Harwood tweeted.

It's no secret that Bayley and FTR share a close bond and often interact on social media.

By acknowledging the duo's wrestling style and receiving a response from Dax Harwood, The Role Model has shown that she is a fan of the current AEW Tag Team Champions.

WWE star Bayley shares heartwarming throwback picture with AEW's tag team

Bayley shared a heartwarming throwback picture on Instagram featuring herself, Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks), and AEW's top tag team duo, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The picture shows the four stars hanging out together in a WWE RAW ring, with Bayley referring to them as her "soulmates" and "tag team specialists" in her post.

This wholesome picture is just another example of the strong relationships between wrestlers, regardless of which promotion they belong to.

