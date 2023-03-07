Photo: Bayley shares an adorable picture with former WWE Superstar and two current AEW stars

WWE Superstar Bayley recently shared a heartwarming throwback picture with a former RAW Women's Champion and top AEW duo.

It is pretty well-known that The Role Model, Mercedes Moné, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler share a close real-life bond with each other. All four stars have been seen hanging out together, and they interact quite often through their posts on social media.

The Damage CTRL leader recently took to Instagram to share a wholesome picture of herself, Moné, Harwood, and Wheeler in a RAW ring. She even called the CEO and FTR her "soulmates" and "tag team specialists" in her post.

You can check a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

Bayley recently opened up about Mercedes Moné's potential return to WWE

While The Role Model is captivating the fans with her performances in the sports entertainment juggernaut, her former partner, Mercedes Monè is no longer signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

She recently defeated another former WWE Superstar, KAIRI, to win the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Bayley, who was spotted in the audience during the event, spoke about Moné possible return to WWE.

The RAW Superstar said she will never give up on her former partner's comeback to the global juggernaut and called it her "home."

"I'll never give up hope that she [Mercedes Mone] will come back." Bayley began. "I'll say yes, because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she's doing, and what she's going to be doing over the next few months, and she's going to literally take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. And by her heart, I mean me. So, she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her. I need my travel partner."

It will be interesting to see Mercedes Monè makes a return for a reunion with Bayley under Triple H-led WWE somewhere down the line.

Do you think the CEO deserves another run as a main-event star in the sports entertainment juggernaut? Let us know in the comments section below.

