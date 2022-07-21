"Can you walk through it?" - Top AEW star invites WWE Superstar Bayley for a Forbidden Door dream match

Bayley is arguably one of the biggest female names in WWE, which led to her status as one of its "Four Horsewomen."

As such, the superstar has always drawn heat, but recently a top AEW star issued a direct challenge to the former Women's Champion.

The Role Model has unfortunately been out with an injury since July 9th, after suffering a torn ACL. Before her departure, she was feuding with then-WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

However, in her absence, the veil between promotions has thinned, so could the star go toe-to-toe with an AEW star?

During her appearance on Not Just Football, the former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker remarked that she looked up to The Four Horsewomen during her training.

"When I was training, I studied every single night – The Four Horsewomen – who are Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. And I always said, anyone of them would be a dream match for me. I always switch which one and why, but maybe right now I’ll say Bayley?" Baker said. (40:22 - 40:42)

Baker continued, this time outright challenging the WWE Superstar to walk through the "Forbidden Door" as soon as she's healed up to face her.

"She had a really bad injury that she’ll come back from, and if she’s anything like me: I turned a new page when I came back from my injury. If that’s what’s about to come out? I want her, I want to square up against her. Bayley! A role-model? I don’t think so. Cross over to my side, Forbidden Door, right? Can you walk through it? Can you keep up with the D.M.D?" (40:43 - 41:46)

While the bout might not happen, WWE has shockingly released many Superstars who eventually ended up in AEW. With all the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks' departure from the promotion, is the dream match as unrealistic as it seems?

Bayley once hilariously reacted to a post from Dax Harwood where he praised Britt Baker

A few months ago, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to respond to Britt Baker's post asking about his favorite female wrestler in AEW. The ROH Tag-Team Champion then posted a lengthy compliment, concluding that there's no other male or female wrestler who loves wrestling as much as Baker.

The tweet seemed to catch his former WWE colleague's attention, who proceeded to notify Dax that he was now blocked.

While the former WWE Women's Champion likely didn't block Dax Harwood, could the animosity towards Britt Baker be used as a point for a possible dream match to start from? Let us know what you think about this dream match in the comment section below.

