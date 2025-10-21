Bayley could leave WWE and join AEW for one big reason, says veteran

Bayley rose to prominence as one of the top WWE superstars who revolutionized women's wrestling. However, after years of dedication to the Stamford-based promotion, a veteran believes that she could depart and join rival company, AEW, but only for one major reason.
The aforementioned star is ECW veteran Konnan. Bayley became a pioneer alongside Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks as part of the Four Horsewomen in the mid-2010s. As of today, Flair and Lynch are considered two of the biggest draws in professional wrestling.
The Role Model's best friend, Mercedes Mone, left WWE in 2022 and became a global star upon signing with AEW. However, as for the former Hugger, she has also been a highly accomplished star, but found herself lost in the shuffle for an extended while.
In the recent edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan was asked if he saw the former NXT Women's Champion jump ship to AEW. He stated it could happen if Tony Khan's company offered her more money to defect to their roster.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
"I would think Bayley goes to AEW if she could probably get you know like ... a raise."
Wrestling veteran questioned WWE's recent booking of Bayley
For weeks, WWE has been going back and forth between Bayley's previous Hugger gimmick and current Role Model persona. This led wrestling veteran Vince Russo to say that he was not sure where the company was headed regarding the storyline.
"Where can you possibly go with that? It's going to go okay, bro. Though we did last week, we got the trigger. Now, when she gets slapped, she turns into Dr. Jekyll. But it's like, Mac, think about that, I am a writer. There's no place to go with that, bro. Like, there is absolutely no place to go, zero." Russo said.
The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been a tenured WWE performer for a long time, so it remains to be seen if she would consider a move to AEW in the future.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences