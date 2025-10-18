Vince Russo buries Triple H’s booking of 4-time World Champion in WWE (Exclusive)

Since taking control of WWE's creative after Vince McMahon stepped down, Triple H has overseen a lot of gimmick changes in his regime. Many stars have either altered or taken on entirely different personas than they had before. One star who has undergone a recent gimmick change is former WWE Women's Champion Bayley.
However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has slammed Triple H's booking of the 4-time World Champion. Bayley's new character is a blend of two of her previous personas, the 'Hugger' and the 'Role Model'. She keeps alternating between the two personalities since she returned from a small hiatus post SummerSlam 2025.
Russo was talking on the most recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he wondered where the WWE creative team goes with this gimmick. He has often compared it to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, but says even as a writer, he can't think of where the gimmick would go.
"Where can you possibly go with that? It's going to go okay, bro. Though we did last week, we got the trigger. Now, when she gets slapped, she turns into Dr. Jekyll. But it's like, Mac, think about that, I am a writer. There's no place to go with that, bro. Like, there is absolutely no place to go, zero." Russo said.
Since returning with this new persona, Bayley has been teaming up with her friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Lyra Valkyria. The two were feuding over Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship, but have seemingly put their differences aside now. They are currently feuding against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.
After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Valkyria and Bayley's alliance, it seems like the two are finally on the same page, and we could see the duo challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships soon.
