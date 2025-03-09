Bayley and Mercedes Moné reunite for important celebration

Mercedes Moné has been busy moving forward as a triple champion as she approaches one year with AEW. The former WWE Superstar has been preparing for tonight's big rematch at Revolution, but as usual, she's made time for family and friends. Moné and Bayley recently reunited, and the story behind the moment has been revealed.

The former Sasha Banks and Bayley are long-time friends. Both stars had notable feuds against each other during Mone's time in World Wrestling Entertainment. The CEO and The Role Model made history when they became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection in 2019. Even after exiting from the global juggernaut in 2022, Mercedes still keeps in touch with the former hu, as they both recently reunited to celebrate a certain super-fan's birthday: Joshua Kaestner Varnado.

The CEO is Joshua's older sister. The young man was born with autism, and Mercedes' family moved around the country often when she was young due to Joshua's need for healthcare. The Varnado Siblings are very close, and Mercedes took to her Moné Mag this weekend to provide an update after his brother celebrated his 31st birthday on February 25. She noted that her Moné Krew celebrated this important birthday for Joshua after health issues in 2024, and revealed that Bayley was present for the festivities.

"Joshua celebrated his 31st birthday on February 25, and I couldn't be prouder of him. In reflecting on the past year, seeing how far he's come is incredible. Just last year, he was really struggling with his health, he could barely talk or walk. Now, he's thriving! He was full of energy for his birthday, running around and trying to chase everyone down for a game of laser tag. We had a wonderful gathering of friends and family to celebrate him. As his sister, I am proud to see him work so hard to grow and mature. He genuinely tries to make me proud, and I'm so grateful to be his big sister," Mercedes wrote.

Mercedes Moné and friends/family (Photo Credit: Moné Mag Biweekly; Volume 13, Issue #38)

Bayley and Mercedes Moné had their biggest year together in 2020. The fan favorites were named Tag Team of the Year for 2020 by WWE's The Bump, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, CBS Sports, and Busted Open Radio.

Mercedes Moné set for big rematch at AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view tonight from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Mercedes Moné is set to defend her TBS Championship at the big event.

The CEO will hit the ring at Revolution to make her 15th defense of the TBS Championship since dethroning Willow Nightingale at Double Or Nothing on May 26, 2024. Moné will face Stardom's Momo Watanabe.

Revolution 2025 will mark the second Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Watanabe singles bout. This will be a rematch from NJPW Capital Collision 2024 in August last year, where Mercedes retained the NJPW Strong Women's Championship over Watanabe.

