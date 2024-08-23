Bayley reacts to 9th anniversary of her historic WWE match with Sasha Banks

Bayley recently reacted to the ninth anniversary of her historic WWE match with Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. This was a very heartwarming tribute to what was a great match.

The match that we are talking about is the one that took place at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. The two competitors, who were top female stars in NXT back then, stole the show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sasha Banks was the then-NXT Women's Champion going into the show but she was defeated by Bayley in a match that lasted more than eighteen minutes. Now, the WWE Superstar posted a picture of the two hugging it out after that match on her Instagram stories.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

Bayley and Sasha Banks hugging it out after their match. [Image credits: Bayley's official Instagram handle]

The two women are also best friends in real life and never shy away from showing support for each other on social media.

WWE Superstar Bayley wants a Four Horsewomen reunion

WWE Superstar Bayley has been in different factions in her career but there is one stable that she will always be synonymous with. That is The Four Horsewomen.

The Four Horsewomen consisted of Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. They were a top stable during their time in NXT and also briefly on the main roster. In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, The Role Model was asked about the reunion. She was positive about it and said:

"I have to believe it will."

For that to happen, a lot will have to change because Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch are no longer with the Stamford-based company. The Boss is currently signed with AEW and now goes by the name Mercedes Mone.

As for Becky Lynch, she left WWE after her contract expired in June 2024. It will be great to see the four of them reunite once again in the Stamford-based company.

