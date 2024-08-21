Bayley addresses whether the Four Horsewomen will reunite in WWE

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks were a major part of the Women's Revolution as part of the Four Horsewomen. Recently Bayley addressed whether the women will reunite once again.

All four abovementioned female stars (collectively known as The Four Horsewomen) have become immensely successful. They have several world titles between them and have even been featured in the main events of various shows and PLEs. Bayley recently lost the Women's Championship to Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are currently out on a hiatus, and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) is with AEW as the TBS Champion. The stars have established themselves as some of the stalwarts in the business and have reached unprecedented heights.

Recently, during an interview with Ring The Belle, Bayley was asked if she thinks a Fatal Four Way match between the Four Horsewomen will ever happen. Any chances of the match happening would mean that they would have to reunite in the same promotion at least for one night, whether it is AEW, WWE, or any other company.

The Role Model replied that she believed the dream match was indeed possible.

"I have to believe it will," Bayley replied. [3:17 Onwards]

Bayley wants The Four Horsewomen to unite in WWE

A few months ago in March, Bayley was asked to comment on a potential Four Horsewomen reunion in WWE during an interview with Luca Carbonaro. She responded by saying that she would want to see it happen.

"I would love to see that and I would say everybody is so cliche, says 'never say never,' but that really is something that I feel we can't go on ending our careers without doing. So, I mean, why not? I don't doubt anything in this world anymore and I don't doubt anything in the WWE."

Bayley and Charlotte are still with the global juggernaut. The former is currently active on the roster while the latter is away due to an injury. Becky Lynch's contract reportedly expired on June 1, 2024, and she is a free agent. Lastly, Sasha Banks is now in AEW under the ring name Mercedes Mone.

It remains to be seen whether the stars will align to see the four stalwarts of the industry come under the same roof for a sensational match.

