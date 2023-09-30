WWE's Four Horsewomen: Where are they now?

Charlotte Flair dropped WWE's Four Horsewomen on SmackDown tonight. The Queen taunted Bayley by saying that she used to be a part of said group but is now playing second fiddle to Women’s Champion IYO SKY. The fans might be wondering what happened to the Four Horsewomen and if they are still together in the promotion.

The superstars in question are Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. The four stars came to be known as the Four Horsewomen during their time together in NXT. At the time of the writing, three of the four members are contracted to WWE.

However, the fourth member, Sasha Banks, left WWE after an alleged dispute with top brass over her creative direction in 2022. She is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling under the ring name Mercedes Moné.

The rest of WWE's Four Horsewomen are part of the RAW and SmackDown roster. Lynch is the top star of the red brand. She is also in her first reign as the NXT Women’s Champion, a title she won by defeating Tiffany Stratton on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT.

Flair and Bayley, meanwhile, are part of the SmackDown roster, where they are currently in a feud with each other. The Queen is set to take on Asuka and IYO SKY in a triple-threat match for the Women’s Championship at Fastlane 2023.

Did the current AEW champion have a run with WWE's Four Horsewomen? Know the story

WWE's Four Horsewomen made their main roster debut around the same time. However, Banks briefly left the group to form Team B.A.D. with Naomi and Tamina Snuka. Her exit prompted the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion and current AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya to join the group.

The Four Horsewomen faction officially split on the December 19, 2016, episode of RAW but ended up reforming in 2017. All four members of the faction have been Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champions in WWE.

However, it remains to be seen if the fans will ever get a full-fledged reunion of WWE's Four Horsewomen. To know more about the female superstars who have defeated all four members of the faction, click here.