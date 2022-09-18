3 current WWE Superstars who have defeated all Four Horsewomen and 3 who are close

Over the past few years, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley have dominated the WWE women's division. All four members of the Four Horsewomen have held multiple Women's Titles. They have also defeated almost every name on the current roster.

However, a few current female superstars have successfully defeated all members of the Four Horsewomen. Others are also very close to achieving the same.

Here are three WWE Superstars who have defeated all Four Horsewomen and three who are close.

#6. Asuka has defeated all Four Horsewomen

After competing for several years in her home country of Japan and on the American Independent circuit, Asuka joined WWE in 2015. She has since become one of the company's top female superstars. The 40-year-old is now a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Over the past seven years, Asuka has faced all members of the Four Horsewomen several times in one-on-one matches. The Empress of Tomorrow has successfully defeated all of them.

Asuka has an astonishing record against Bayley, defeating The Role Model in six matches out of the seven they had together. Meanwhile, the Japanese superstar squared off against Becky Lynch 12 times at live events and on televised shows. She scored eight victories and lost to Big Time Becks only four times.

The Empress of Tomorrow has also faced Charlotte Flair 12 times, including a dark match. Although she scored five victories, Asuka lost to The Queen seven times.

The two-time RAW Women's Champion also has a good record against the fourth member of the Four Horsewomen, Sasha Banks. The Boss and The Empress of Tomorrow squared off six times. Asuka won three and lost two. One match, however, ended in no contest.

#5. Alexa Bliss is one victory away from defeating all Four Horsewomen

Alexa Bliss has never defeated Charlotte Flair

Since 2013, Alexa Bliss has been an active competitor in WWE. She spent three years on NXT before making her main roster debut in 2016. The 31-year-old is currently a multi-time Women's Champion.

Over the past few years, Little Miss Bliss has squared off against all Four Horsewomen in one-on-one matches.

Bliss and Bayley squared off many times. Although she lost most of these bouts, Little Miss Bliss defeated The Role Model a few times. Her most significant victory came at the 2017 Payback premium live event, where she defeated Bayley to capture the RAW Women's Title.

The former RAW Women's Champion has also defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch several times. However, she has so far failed to score any victories over Charlotte Flair. The two superstars squared off eight times. The Queen won five bouts while the other three ended in a double count-out. Hence, Bliss needs only one victory over Flair to join the elite group of ladies who have defeated all Four Horsewomen.

#4. WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has defeated all Four Horsewomen

In 2016, Bianca Belair signed with WWE. Nearly four years later, she made her main roster debut. The 33-year-old is currently the RAW Women's Champion.

Over the past two years, Belair has faced all Four Horsewomen one-on-one. The EST of WWE squared off against Charlotte Flair three times. Although she lost their first bout, Belair later scored two disqualification victories over The Queen. The RAW Women's Champion also has four wins in five matches against Bayley.

Since her return to the ring at SummerSlam last year, Becky Lynch has also faced Bianca Belair multiple times. The EST of WWE won six matches against Lynch, including a dark one.

Belair's record against the fourth member of the Horsewomen is also impressive. The 33-year-old has four victories over The Boss in six matches.

#3. Lacey Evans is close to defeating all Four Horsewomen

Lacey Evans defeated Bayley in January 2020

Since making her main roster debut in 2019, Lacey Evans has faced Bayley seven times one-on-one. Despite losing six of these bouts, the former United States Marine scored a victory over The Role Model on SmackDown in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Evans is undefeated against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The Sassy Southern Belle squared off three times against The Queen and won them all. She also faced The Boss twice, winning one with the other ending in a double count-out.

The only member of the Four Horsewomen that Evans is yet to defeat is Becky Lynch. The two squared off in four one-on-one matches, including a dark one. Big Time Becks won them all.

#2. Natalya has defeated all Four Horsewomen

Natalya has defeated all Four Horsewomen

Natalya has been an active competitor in WWE for nearly 15 years. Hence, she has faced almost every female competitor on the current roster, including the Four Horsewomen.

The Queen of Harts had a single one-on-one match against Bayley, which she won. Meanwhile, she faced Becky Lynch several times and scored four victories over the former RAW Women's Champion.

Natalya has also defeated Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks multiple times over the past few years. Her last victory over The Queen came in March 2018 on an episode of SmackDown. Nearly a year later, she scored her final win so far over Banks. The 40-year-old defeated The Boss via disqualification on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Ronda Rousey has defeated three out of the Four Horsewomen

Ronda Rousey never defeated Becky Lynch one-on-one

Since joining WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey has had several big matches against top superstars, including the Four Horsewomen.

On January 27, 2019, The Baddest Woman on the Planet squared off against Sasha Banks for the first and last time so far at Royal Rumble. Rousey successfully defeated The Boss. The following night, Rousey defeated Banks' real-life best friend, Bayley, on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Rousey has had six matches, including a dark one, against Charlotte Flair over the past four years. The Baddest Woman on the Planet won three and lost the same.

While she now has victories over three of the Four Horsewomen, Rousey is yet to face Becky Lynch in a one-on-one match. Hence, she has no wins over Big Time Becks.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far