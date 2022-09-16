5 WWE women who have made it onto the Maxim Hot 100 list over the past decade

Many attractive women have worked in WWE over the years. In 2012, the company released a list of the 50 most beautiful people in sports-entertainment history. Miss Elizabeth topped the list, which included several other legends, including Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, and Sunny.

Meanwhile, Maxim magazine releases an annual list of the world's 100 most attractive women. Over the past decade, only a few WWE women have made it onto the Maxim Hot 100 list. One of these ladies is currently active on SmackDown.

Here are five WWE women who have made it onto the Maxim Hot 100 list over the past decade.

#5. Former Divas Champion Layla El

Layla made it onto the 2012 Maxim Hot 100 list

After winning the 2006 Diva Search competition, Layla El signed a contract with WWE. The 45-year-old spent nearly nine years in the Stamford-based company, during which time she held both the Women's Championship and the Divas Title.

Layla captured her first Divas Championship in April 2012. Later that same year, Maxim magazine included her on its famous Hot 100 list. The British superstar of Moroccan descent was number 95.

The former Divas Champion's appearance on the Maxim Hot 100 list in 2012 was her first and last.

In July 2015, Layla announced her retirement from professional wrestling. The 2006 Diva Search winner is now reportedly a licensed real estate agent.

#4. Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler was on the 2012 Maxim Hot 100 list

Following a short stint in WCW, Stacy Keibler joined WWE in 2001. The 42-year-old spent about five years in the Stamford-based company. Although she failed to capture any championships, Keibler was one of the most popular female superstars on the roster at the time.

In July 2006, Keibler left the company and retired from professional wrestling. The Maryland native then pursued an acting career. She also dated Hollywood mega-star George Clooney for about two years between 2011 and 2013.

After making a few appearances in movies and TV shows, Keibler made it onto the Maxim Hot 100 list for the first time in 2012. Clooney's then-girlfriend came at number 51.

A few years ago, Keibler stepped away from acting. She is currently married to technology entrepreneur Jared Pobre. The couple now have three children together.

#3. Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly signed with WWE in 2006. She spent nearly six years as a competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which time she held the Divas Championship once.

However, the company released the 35-year-old from her contract in September 2012, about three months after she made it onto the Maxim Hot 100 list at number 38, outranking Stacy Keibler and Layla El.

Despite retiring from in-ring action a decade ago, the former Divas Champion has made several sporadic WWE appearances over the past few years. Her latest came last January when she participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Kelly entered the bout at number four and lasted nearly a minute before Sasha Banks eliminated her.

#2. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey made it onto the Maxim Hot 100 list three times

Before joining WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey was a household name in UFC. During her time as a UFC fighter, the 35-year-old made it onto the Maxim Hot 100 list in 2013 and 2014. In her debut, Rousey came at number 29 on the list. The following year, however, her ranking dropped to 42.

Meanwhile, she made her third appearance on the list after becoming a professional wrestler. Nevertheless, her ranking dropped again as the former SmackDown Women's Champion came last on the 2019 Maxim Hot 100 list.

Rousey is currently an active competitor on SmackDown. The former UFC fighter will now face Liv Morgan in a SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules next month.

#1. Summer Rae

In late 2011, Summer Rae signed a contract with WWE. The 38-year-old spent about six years in the Stamford-based company. Although she failed to capture championships, the New York native starred in two seasons of Total Divas and The Marine 4: Moving Target.

In October 2017, the company released Fandango's former dance partner from her contract after nearly a year of inactivity.

About four months before she was released, Rae made her debut on the Maxim Hot 100 list. The magazine included her under the category "THE GOOD SPORTS."

Introducing the former Total Divas star, the magazine noted that the wrestler was "as tough as she was sexy."

"The blonde WWE bombshell is as tough as she is sexy, which is she just how she likes it. As she explains, 'Hot has no boundaries. It no longer has to fit in a box. Hot is confidence, it's strength, it's athletic, it's smart, it's curvy or slim, and nothing is hotter than a woman loving herself,'" the magazine wrote.

Earlier this year, Rae made her second appearance on the Maxim Hot 100 list. The former superstar came under the category "Fit & Fabulous," alongside a few other athletes, including current AEW star Paige VanZant.

Last January, Rae participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 23 but was eliminated by Natalya less than a minute later.

