5 current WWE women who are stepmothers

A few current female WWE Superstars are now mothers. Becky Lynch, for example, welcomed her and Seth Rollins' first daughter, Roux, in December 2020. Lacey Evans, who already had a daughter, Summer, gave birth to her second one, Sunny, about eleven months ago.

Meanwhile, a few other performers married men who had children from previous relationships. Hence, they became these kids' stepmothers. Judging by their social media posts, most of these wrestlers seem to have a good relationship with their stepchildren.

Here are five current WWE women who are stepmothers.

#5. WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

In 2016, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford signed with WWE. The two then met and fell in love with each other at the Performance Center. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in June 2018.

After marrying the former RAW Tag Team Champion, Belair became a stepmother. Ford has two kids from a previous relationship.

Although Belair does not usually share photos with her stepchildren on social media, her husband has posted a few. In the pictures, Ford's children seem to be enjoying their time with their stepmother.

Ahead of her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Belair disclosed that she was excited that her stepkids were attending the event. She expressed her enthusiasm at her stepdaughter being there to see her perform in the ring.

"My stepkids are going to be there. To know my stepdaughter is going to be there physically, seeing that, seeing me in the ring, that there is something that is going to be a moment for me and touches me," she told Fox Sports.

Belair is now active on Monday Night RAW, where she is currently the RAW Women's Champion.

#4. Carmella

Carmella has three stepchildren

After breaking up with W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass), Carmella started dating WWE color commentator Corey Graves in 2019. Nearly two years later, the couple announced their engagement.

Earlier this year, Carmella and Graves tied the knot. Hence, Carmella became Graves' children's stepmother. The retired in-ring competitor has three children from his previous marriage to Amy Schneider.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion seems to have a good relationship with her stepchildren. Last month, she posted a few photos of herself with them and Graves on Instagram, disclosing that she and her husband took the children to their first rock show.

"We had the best time on a mini vacation to my home away from home in Florida with the kiddos. We even took them to their first rock show and they had a blast," Carmella wrote.

Carmella is now on the Monday Night RAW roster. However, she is currently out of action due to an injury.

#3. Elektra Lopez

Elektra Lopez is the stepmother of a 17-year-old girl

After making a few appearances on WWE television, Elektra Lopez officially signed with the company in June 2021. That same year, Lopez tied the knot with fitness trainer & the former bodyguard of Brock Lesnar, Erik Santiago.

By marrying Santiago, Lopez became a stepmother to his 17-year-old daughter, Brielle. Although she usually posts photos of herself with her husband, the 29-year-old has never posted any pictures with her stepdaughter.

Meanwhile, Lopez's husband seems to have a very close relationship with his daughter. He regularly posts photos of them together on his Instagram account. He seemingly even gave her a job at his gym last December.

Elektra Lopez is currently active on NXT 2.0. She last competed on August 9 when she defeated Sol Ruca on NXT Level Up.

#2. Naomi

Naomi with her husband and stepchildren

Jimmy Uso and Naomi signed with WWE in 2009. While training in developmental, the two superstars developed feelings for each other. After dating for a few years, the couple married in 2014.

Uso has two children from a previous relationship. Hence, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion became their stepmother after marrying their father.

Naomi seems to have a good relationship with her stepchildren. Over the past few years, she has posted a few photos of herself with them on social media, in which they seem to be enjoying their time together.

In an interview with TV Insider a few years ago, Naomi disclosed that she was involved in her stepchildren's lives.

"Where we [Naomi and Jimmy Uso] were in our lives 10 years ago is a lot different than where we are now. We were a lot younger, way more immature. Life is different. Our careers have picked up. We got married. We’re home owners now. I’m full-on, hands-on with my step kids now, which I love. We’re truly adulting," she said.

Naomi is currently under suspension from WWE after she and her tag team partner Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW last May. While some reports have suggested that the company has released them both from their contracts, neither the company nor the two superstars have confirmed these speculations.

#1. Ronda Rousey

In 2015, Ronda Rousey started dating former UFC fighter, Travis Browne. Nearly two years later, the couple announced their engagement. Rousey and Browne then tied the knot in August 2017.

Browne has two sons, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage. Hence, Rousey became their stepmother after marrying the former UFC star. In an Instagram post in 2020, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she has a great relationship with her stepsons.

"Being a step mom is the greatest joy I never saw coming👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 Kaleo and Keawe make me a better person to be an example they deserve, they make me work harder to give them every opportunity in the world, they set my priorities straight and remind me every day family always comes first. Earning their love was such a privilege. The first time I heard 'I love you too' from them changed my life 😍 I love you boys!!! Thank you @travisbrownemma for making me their step mom!!" Rousey wrote.

In September 2021, Rousey and her husband welcomed their first daughter together, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo.

The 35-year-old is currently active on SmackDown. Rousey will go head-to-head against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

