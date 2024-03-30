Bayley comments on a potential Four Horsewomen reunion in WWE

SmackDown Superstar Bayley commented on whether she thinks the Four Horsewomen of WWE will ever reunite in the future.

The group consisted of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. It was formed back in NXT, and all four women played a huge role in the evolution of women's wrestling. Each of them has headlined multiple premium live events, and they're all Grand Slam Champions. The Boss is the only one who's no longer with the Stamford-based company. She is signed to AEW under the ring name Mercedes Mone.

During a recent interview with Luca Carbonaro, Bayley stated that she would love to see all of them reunite in WWE and have the long-awaited Four Horsewomen Fatal 4-Way match on the main roster.

"I would love to see that and I would say everybody is so cliche, says 'never say never,' but that really is something that I feel we can't go on ending our careers without doing. So, I mean, why not? I don't doubt anything in this world anymore and I don't doubt anything in the WWE. I think it's something that the fans would love to see and I think it's something that we need to do to be able to sleep at night when we're 75 years old, you know?" she said.

Bayley says Asuka is her hero in wrestling

At WrestleMania XL, The Role Model is set to collide with her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, for the WWE Women's Championship.

During a recent interview, she broke character and stated that Damage CTRL member Asuka is her hero.

"Asuka is one of those legends... she is my hero, dude. She's been wrestling for so long and she could still go with anybody and she outworks everybody," she said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Bayley will dethrone IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to walk out with the WWE Women's Championship.

