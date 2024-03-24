"She is my hero" - Bayley breaks character to praise Damage CTRL member

WWE Superstar Bayley recently broke character to praise her former Damage CTRL teammate. The name in question is Asuka.

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Role Model pointed at Rhea Ripley, indicating that she wanted to go after the latter's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, things took a huge turn as her Damage CTRL teammates betrayed her. The 34-year-old then challenged IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. The duo are set to lock horns at this year's Show of Shows.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Bayley talked about her former Damage CTRL teammates. The Role Model said her goal in the faction was to help her teammates achieve great things in the company.

"That was my goal, and I wanted to see them take off because I'm not going to be wrestling forever, but these girls can go on and do it while I'm gone. But when Asuka and Kairi came along, I'm like, 'Holy cr*p, this is better than I could have ever imagined' because two of the most talented, decorated women's wrestlers on the planet, and most well-known," she said.

The 34-year-old star then broke her character to praise both Asuka and Kairi Sane, calling The Empress of Tomorrow a legend and her hero.

"Kairi had left, did amazing stuff in Japan, she was wrestling all the time. So she honed her craft even more to come back and Asuka is one of those legends... she is my hero, dude. She's been wrestling for so long and she could still go with anybody and she outworks everybody," she added. [H/T Daily Mail Sports]

Bayley talked about Triple H's work as a CCO in WWE

In the same interview, Bayley said that she felt very lucky to be part of WWE under Triple H's leadership. The Role Model also appreciated the subtle changes that The Game made to make the product better for the audience.

"Yeah, I think about that all the time, how lucky I feel to be a part of it, just to be there while he's [Triple H] in this streak of changing the business and changing what our fans are used to seeing on TV, even the little subtle things on TV, the changes that are happening, and the progression of characters and the amount of different characters that you get to see every single week, I feel so grateful to be a part of it," Bayley said.

Bayley might need someone by her side during her match at WWE WrestleMania XL to even the odds against Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see what The Role Model has planned for The Show of Shows.

Poll : Who are you rooting for between Bayley and IYO SKY for WrestleMania XL? Bayley will win! IYO SKY will retain! 1 votes View Discussion