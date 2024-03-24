"He's in this streak of changing the business"- Bayley opens up about working in WWE under Triple H's regime

Bayley is set to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. This will be The Role Model's first singles match at The Show of Shows. Ahead of her bout, the 34-year-old SmackDown star recently opened up about her journey in the company and how she feels working with Triple H.

The Role Model has often been vocal with her fans about the most prominent stars in the industry, and one of them has been Triple H. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail Sports, Bayley shared her honest opinion about The Game, justifying the position of the head of the creative for WWE.

The former Damage CTRL leader expressed how lucky she feels about herself to be a part of changing the dynamics of WWE and bringing out things that fans adore. She also opened up about her gratitude for adding to these upcoming on-screen changes and the growth of characters over time.

"Yeah, I think about that all the time, how lucky I feel to be a part of it, just to be there while he's [Triple H] in this streak of changing the business and changing what our fans are used to seeing on TV, even the little subtle things on TV, the changes that are happening, and the progression of characters and the amount of different characters that you get to see every single week, I feel so grateful to be a part of it," Bayley said. [H/T- Daily Mail Sports]

Bayley opens up about her belief in Triple H

Bayley has been one of the underrated stars in the company, and many believe she deserves her current run on SmackDown. The winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match recently gave her honest opinion on her trust in Triple H and his charted-out route for her storyline.

During the same interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail Sports, The Role Model asserted that she feels over the moon being a Royal Rumble winner. She also added how The Game works in the best interest of the WWE:

"But the fact that I'm a Royal Rumble winner, and I'm having a title match at WrestleMania. It's crazy, and it's beautiful, and it's refreshing, it's just one of those things where you feel like you could trust the process. People say that all the time, trust the process... but it's like, I didn't feel like it was ever going to pay off. There have been times like that. But right now I trust Triple H, and I trust him to, not just for me, but do the best for my character and my story. He really has the best interest in everybody in the show and the product at WWE. But this guy, I can lose every match every single year and know that he's still got my back," she said. [H/T Daily Mail Sports]

It'll be intriguing to see how The Role Model maintains her confidence as she navigates Triple H's upcoming plans.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.