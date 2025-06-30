Bayley reacts to former AEW champion finally reuniting with recently released WWE star

A top star who left AEW this year reunited with a popular name who was recently released from WWE. The moment caught the attention of many, including current RAW Superstar Bayley, who shared her reaction.
At WrestleVerse Fest in Kansas City, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya was snapped with recently released WWE Superstar Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade). Black first met The Glampire as a teenager, and the veteran inspired her to pursue wrestling.
The duo's reunion after 10 years was heartwarming, especially for Black, as she met one of her idols. Bayley shared a smiling face with heart eyes emoji in the comments section of the former NXT Tag Team Champion's post.
You can view The Role Model's post below.
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
Former AEW star Saraya was one of Elayna Black's inspirations to join the wrestling business
Saraya has paved the way for many stars to pursue a career in the business. Many feel she played a crucial role in starting the women's revolution following her remarkable match with Emma.
Elayna Black was inspired by The Anti-Diva, AJ Lee, and CM Punk. In an interview with Fightful in October 2022, the former NXT Superstar called the trio her idols and explained how they influenced pro wrestling.
"Seeing somebody like AJ Lee come in and even Paige and women like that, everyone after her. [They] are the first one I saw as a kid. [AJ] was the first woman to have all this merch and none of the other women got to have that at the time and she was the first person that started to make everybody see that women can do the same stuff." [H/T: Fightful]
The Glampire left AEW in March 2025, while Elayna Black was released from WWE a few months ago. While Black is currently making waves on the independent circuit, the former Paige has stepped away from the wrestling world to pursue other endeavors.
A top WWE star is missing in action