Bayley reacts to former AEW champion finally reuniting with recently released WWE star

A top star who left AEW this year reunited with a popular name who was recently released from WWE. The moment caught the attention of many, including current RAW Superstar Bayley, who shared her reaction.

Ad

At WrestleVerse Fest in Kansas City, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya was snapped with recently released WWE Superstar Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade). Black first met The Glampire as a teenager, and the veteran inspired her to pursue wrestling.

The duo's reunion after 10 years was heartwarming, especially for Black, as she met one of her idols. Bayley shared a smiling face with heart eyes emoji in the comments section of the former NXT Tag Team Champion's post.

Ad

Trending

You can view The Role Model's post below.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former AEW star Saraya was one of Elayna Black's inspirations to join the wrestling business

Saraya has paved the way for many stars to pursue a career in the business. Many feel she played a crucial role in starting the women's revolution following her remarkable match with Emma.

Elayna Black was inspired by The Anti-Diva, AJ Lee, and CM Punk. In an interview with Fightful in October 2022, the former NXT Superstar called the trio her idols and explained how they influenced pro wrestling.

Ad

"Seeing somebody like AJ Lee come in and even Paige and women like that, everyone after her. [They] are the first one I saw as a kid. [AJ] was the first woman to have all this merch and none of the other women got to have that at the time and she was the first person that started to make everybody see that women can do the same stuff." [H/T: Fightful]

The Glampire left AEW in March 2025, while Elayna Black was released from WWE a few months ago. While Black is currently making waves on the independent circuit, the former Paige has stepped away from the wrestling world to pursue other endeavors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action