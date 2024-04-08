Bayley’s close friend seemingly in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 Night 2

A very close friend of Bayley has suggested that she is in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 Night Two. Bayley is set to take on IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

The star in question is none other than Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Mercedes took to Instagram to post on her stories and that is where she asked her fans if there was anyone from Philadelphia.

“Anyone from Philly?” Mone wrote.

This is great to see because Bayley was in attendance last month in Boston for Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business. Given that she was there for her best friend’s big moment recently, its only fair that she repays the gesture.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Bayley takes on SKY as she looks to become the WWE Women's Champion. However, she will have to be on her toes as the other members of Damage CTRL will be around to spoil the party for her.

Mercedes will look to bring some of the luck that helped Bayley win many titles during her time in WWE and hope that her best friend wins the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

