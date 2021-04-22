Bayley showers praise on top AEW star

WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter to applaud Tay Conti, who wrestled a highly-acclaimed AEW Women's Championship match against Hikaru Shida on Dynamite.

After a tremendous back-and-forth encounter, Shida retained her title by executing her finisher, Katuna, on Conti. Many took to Twitter soon after the match ended to appreciate the efforts of the two performers. One among them was WWE Superstar Bayley, who was mighty impressed with Conti's performance.

Soon after the match ended, Shida and Conti showed mutual admiration on Twitter. Responding to their exchange, Bayley tweeted that she remembered working with Conti during her WWE tryouts and that she's proud of her.

"I remember working your tryout, proud of you!" Bayley tweeted.

I remember working your tryout, proud of you! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 22, 2021

Tay Conti responded to the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion's, saying she would never forget her energy and thanked her for the compliment.

❤️ I’ll never forget your energy, thank you !! https://t.co/FQWgRakVLe — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) April 22, 2021

It's always heartening to see AEW and WWE stars share words of appreciation for each other by keeping the competition aside. This isn't the first time that Bayley has applauded an AEW star, as she previously commended Britt Baker's performance in the Light Outs Match against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite.

Britt Baker seems next in line for a shot at AEW Women's Championship

Soon after this week's match, Britt Baker came out and revealed that she was now at the top of the rankings system in AEW's women's division.

It seems clear now that Baker is next in line for a shot at AEW Women's Championship. Considering AEW: Double or Nothing is inching closer, the match could go down at the pay-per-view, with Baker possibly walking out as the new champion.

What did you think about this week's AEW Championship match? Do you think Britt Baker should be the next contender for the title? Sound off the comments section below.