Bayley unexpectedly sends a one-word message to Mercedes Mone before AEW All In

Mercedes Mone is all set to compete at AEW All In later tonight. Meanwhile, Bayley has sent a one-word message to her before her match.

Since Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW a couple of months ago, she has shown why she was one of the most sought-after free agents in professional wrestling. Within a short time after arriving in the promotion, Mone won the TBS Championship.

If that wasn't enough, she subsequently won the NJPW Strong Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer at AEW Forbidden Door. Following this win, she was confronted by Britt Baker, thereby starting their feud. The two women are set to face off for the TBS Championship at AEW All In.

Ahead of this highly anticipated match, Mercedes Mone posted a picture of herself on social media. Her longtime friend Bayley took the time to respond to this post with a message to the TBS Champion.

"Hello," tweeted Bayley.

Check out her tweet here:

Jennifer Pepperman was all praise for Mercedes Mone

Before joining AEW, Jennifer Pepperman worked for WWE's creative team for a while. During this time, she got to work extensively with Mone. Jennifer joined AEW about the same time as the TBS Champion.

During a recent interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Pepperman was all praise for Mone's talent.

"First, I have to say that I adore Mercedes, not only as a person but as a talent. She's one of those people; she's just really, really special. Like she's really, really special. She's someone who has been a pioneer in this industry. She's someone who, you know, people really talk about breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings. Well, that's exactly what Mercedes has done," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Mone will be able to successfully defend her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at AEW All In tonight.

