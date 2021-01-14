'Be careful of what you wish for' - Eric Bischoff has a message about AEW's second TV show (Exclusive)

AEW plans on airing its second show on TNT in 2021, and there is undoubtedly a lot of anticipation surrounding the new project. Eric Bischoff, however, had a word of caution for AEW regarding the company's proposed second TV show.

SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta exclusively interviewed Eric Bischoff, and the former WCW executive said that AEW has to be careful about how they go about setting up a new TV show.

Eric Bischoff is no stranger to expansions as he oversaw WCW Thunder's introduction following Nitro's increase in popularity. Thunder's arrival complicated WCW's business model, and it was one of the factors that contributed to the promotion's demise. WCW found it difficult to manage two shows and create a distinct identity between them, which ultimately affected its fortunes.

Eric Bischoff explained that while having a second show can be a great source of revenue, there is also a possibility of it going south.

Here's what Bischoff had to say:

"I would be very careful with it. I have said this before, be careful of what you wish for. You may find you wished you hadn't wished for it. Let's put it that way. It can change things. It can be better. It can increase revenues because of television licensing and opportunities and things like that, and that's always a good thing. It's a necessary thing. I understand that."

It can be a burden: Eric Bischoff on the challenges AEW could face with a second show

Advertisement

Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff noted that WWE also faces a similar problem as the company has two brands that are unfortunately quite similar to each other. Bischoff highlighted the challenges that AEW could come up against when they air its second show and how it can be a burden if they don't overcome the difficulties.

"But, my own experience and even the experience in WWE, you know, one of the big challenges that WWE has with now is the fact that they have two separate brands, and they have to try and keep those brands different. Once you have two different shows and they start feeling the same, you really have one show. That's a risk. AEW has been building to overcome that. They saw what happened in WCW; they probably saw what happened with WWE and understand that challenge. If they can overcome that challenge, it can be a wonderful thing. If they don't overcome that challenge, and they experience the same kind of challenges, it can be a burden. Only time will tell."

Advertisement

Tony Khan confirmed during a media call in September 2020 that AEW's second show will air on the TNT Network in 2021. AEW currently has Dynamite on Wednesdays on TNT and AEW Dark on Tuesdays, which airs on the promotion's YouTube channel.

Also, don't forget to check out Eric Bischoff's 83 weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.