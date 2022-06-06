"Be thankful I got you this job Charity" - Jade Cargill claims that former WWE Superstar got signed to AEW because of her

Jade Cargill has made a bold claim suggesting that Athena got signed to All Elite Wrestling courtesy of her. The TBS Champion also took multiple shots at the former WWE Superstar.

At Double or Nothing, Athena made her debut, confronting Cargill after her successful title defense against Anna Jay. She also came face-to-face with the rest of The Baddies.

Taking to Twitter, Athena reacted to Cargill's tweet, suggesting that the TBS Champion was scared or else she wouldn't have held herself back from 'saying' her name.

"I know you scared @Jade_Cargill or else you would've...," Athena wrote.

In response, Cargill asked the former NXT Women's Champion to be thankful to her for getting her signed to AEW. She also claimed that The Fallen Goddess' name is 'Charity.'

"I don’t need to. You know what’s up. Be thankful I got you this job Charity. Your name is Charity kid," Cargill wrote.

Check out Cargill's tweet for Athena below:

How did AEW fans react to Jade Cargill and Athena's back-and-forth on Twitter?

It is no surprise that AEW fans were caught off guard following the TBS Champion's massive dig at Athena.

Fans suggested on Twitter that the feud between the two women has been intriguing so far. Whereas others had some hilarious reactions to Cargill's tweet.

Here are some of the tweets:

Lvl 31🦈❤❤❤ @GEORGIOARCADE This fued is intriguing. I can't wait to see you put an end to this chitty chatter. Athena definitely has some great talent so I give her that. @Jade_Cargill HahahaThis fued is intriguing. I can't wait to see you put an end to this chitty chatter. Athena definitely has some great talent so I give her that. @Jade_Cargill Hahaha 😆 This fued is intriguing. I can't wait to see you put an end to this chitty chatter. Athena definitely has some great talent so I give her that.

At Double or Nothing, Cargill found herself a new manager in the form of Stokely Hathaway. The former NXT personality will be representing The Baddies from now on.

AEW President Tony Khan also expressed his awe at Hathaway. After Double or Nothing 2022, he tweeted out that Stokely's famous "counterfeit tweets" will now focus on AEW.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan It really just sunk in for me for the first time that @Malcolmvelli ’s infamous counterfeit tweets will focus on @AEW from now on. They’ve gone from something I begrudgingly saw as amazing content from a brilliant manager working for the enemy into 2022 AEW canon. This made my day It really just sunk in for me for the first time that @Malcolmvelli’s infamous counterfeit tweets will focus on @AEW from now on. They’ve gone from something I begrudgingly saw as amazing content from a brilliant manager working for the enemy into 2022 AEW canon. This made my day

It now remains to be seen when Jade Cargill vs. Athena will officially take place for the TBS Championship.

