"Beat him up and get out of there" - WWE legend wants Goldberg to squash AEW star

Booker T believes there is a better AEW superstar for Goldberg to face. In his podcast, Booker T addressed rumors regarding the former Universal Champion in AEW and his potential opponent, Wardlow. He believes that there is another AEW superstar that is more fitting to face the Master of the Jackhammer.

Previously, the multi-time world champion was linked to the current TNT Champion Wardlow. However, in his podcast, Booker T gave his opinion, saying that he does not think that this is a good move. He suggested that the former Universal Champion should instead face former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

The Hall of Famer added that the match against Darby Allin should be a squash match, which would be a much smoother fight.

"Darby Allin," Booker responded. "[Goldberg can] beat him up and get out there. That would be my pick." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

With the Hall of Famer being linked to two completely different AEW superstars, Booker T expresses two different ideas. Matches against any of the two superstars would look great on paper, however, he believes that a match with Darby Allin would be a much better option.

TNT Champion Wardlow can "die peacefully" if he gets to retire former Universal Champion Goldberg

AEW star Wardlow has been on great momentum since starting his solo run. He is currently a three-time TNT Champion, after recently taking the title back from Powerhouse Hobbs.

Now that everyone is focused on him, one would beg the question of what is next for the TNT Champion. Wardlow has been linked with the two-time Universal Champion. When asked by Simon Miller of WhatCulture Wrestling regarding his thoughts on taking on the icon, he mentioned the following:

“If it comes down to ‘Wardlow is the man to retire Goldberg?’ I can die peacefully.” [03:05 onward].

It seems like Goldberg has many potential AEW opponents after being linked to Wardlow and Darby Allin for different reasons.

Who do you think the multi-time world champion should face? Is there another superstar you would like to see linked to the icon? Let us know in the comments section below.

