"Because he SU*KS," "[Jon] Moxley is awful"- Fans outraged after AEW star makes a massive blunder on Dynamite

AEW star Jon Moxley has lately become one of the biggest names in the industry, but he has often been criticized for various reasons. Recently cameras caught Moxley conversing with his rivals, The Young Bucks, during a heated sequence, and fans are unhappy about this.

Many hardcore fans have expressed their frustrations with stars breaking kayfabe on live TV in recent times. Unfortunately, both AEW and Jon Moxley have been guilty of the same, resulting in harsh online criticism.

Twitter user @SlappadaBRO_WWE recently took to Twitter to share a clip of the aforementioned segment and asked their followers what they think of the blunder. In response, some criticized the admin, while many voiced their displeasure towards Moxley's actions.

Imagine thinking Mox was wrestler of the year over Roman 🤣🤣🤣 @SlappadaBRO_WWE How are the viewers supposed to take this seriously, when the "talent" doesn't take it seriously.Imagine thinking Mox was wrestler of the year over Roman 🤣🤣🤣 @SlappadaBRO_WWE How are the viewers supposed to take this seriously, when the "talent" doesn't take it seriously. Imagine thinking Mox was wrestler of the year over Roman 🤣🤣🤣

realnickdotcom @realnickdotcom @SlappadaBRO_WWE all these years and still trash ring awareness 🤣 he doesn’t even care, just give the guy a blade and he’s fine @SlappadaBRO_WWE all these years and still trash ring awareness 🤣 he doesn’t even care, just give the guy a blade and he’s fine

The Blackpool Combat Club's heated feud with The Elite is clearly far from over. With Eddie Kingston in the mix now, it's unclear where the rivalry will head next. Kingston's friendship with Jon Moxley might be something to keep an eye on amid the rising tensions.

Will The Mad King keep his beef with Claudio Castagnoli aside and align himself with the faction again, or will he instead join The Elite? Only time will tell.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW star Jon Moxley is best utilized as a negative example

Moxley's lengthy career has allowed him to compete in numerous promotions over the years, most notably WWE and All Elite Wrestling. The veteran will hold a pro wrestling seminar on June 16, 2023, wherein prospective stars will get a chance to learn from him.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran jokingly suggested that the former AEW World Champion is an example of what not to do in pro wrestling.

"I think in that case they ought to advertise one hundred dollars limited to a thousand spots, we're gonna hold up plumber Moxley as a bad example. You're going to watch him for three hours and take notes and do absolutely nothing he does, and that's how you learn." [07:57 onwards]

Friday, June 16th

6pm - 8pm

Dayton, OH



- Only 20 Spots Available

- Must have 8 months Wrestling Experience

- Must Apply



E-MAIL: JON MOXLEY TRAINING SEMINAR!Friday, June 16th6pm - 8pmDayton, OH- Only 20 Spots Available- Must have 8 months Wrestling Experience- Must ApplyE-MAIL: [email protected] to apply today, and secure your spot! JON MOXLEY TRAINING SEMINAR!Friday, June 16th6pm - 8pmDayton, OH- Only 20 Spots Available- Must have 8 months Wrestling Experience- Must ApplyE-MAIL: [email protected] to apply today, and secure your spot! https://t.co/GAHxNGdai4

Jon Moxley's brutal in-ring style has drawn criticism from many in the pro wrestling business. However, he is one of the biggest stars in AEW, featuring in high-profile storylines regularly.

