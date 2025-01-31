Becky Lynch acknowledges AEW personality's special message, rare photo of Roux with Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette's child

The former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch acknowledged a heartfelt message on social media from Renee Paquette. A cute throwback picture of Becky's daughter Roux and Jon Moxley and Renee's child was also shared.

Lynch has been out of action since her last match on RAW in May 2024. Meanwhile, there are rumors of The Man potentially making her return at the Royal Rumble 2025 this weekend. Amid her time away from the WWE, the star received a heartfelt message from the AEW's Renee Paquette.

Renee wished a 'Happy Birthday' to Becky in her recent Instagram story. Paquette also shared an adorable throwback picture of her with Lynch and their little children in their arms. Along with a Birthday wish for Becky, Renee Paquette also wrote the following in her story:

Trending

"Happy Birthday [Becky Lynch]. Omg remember when our babies were small. "

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Becky acknowledged the Birthday wish and the cute picture from Renee Paquette and shared the same on her Instagram story as well:

A screenshot of Becky's story. (Image credits: Instagram)

Former WWE employee on when Becky Lynch might return

The former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently discussed when Becky Lynch could return. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Carlucci predicted that Becky is going to show up at Royal Rumble this weekend given she was at the Netflix promo shoot:

"I mean we saw her in the promo shoot for Netflix. So, what the hell is going on with Becky? I don't get it. I'm like you, Coach. I don't get it. Is it [the new contract] done? Is it not done? You're coming? You're not coming? We all know she's gonna show up at the Royal Rumble, right?"

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Becky's absence on the WWE roster was definitely felt for the past several months. It remains to be seen if The Man will be a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback