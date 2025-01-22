Ex-WWE employee makes massive prediction about Becky Lynch amid confusion regarding her status

The WWE Universe is still waiting for the potential return of Becky Lynch after several months of absence. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted when fans would see The Man back.

Lynch last wrestled in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Women's World Championship Steel Cage match on Monday Night RAW. She reportedly left the promotion in June after her contract expired. However, The Man was featured in Netflix's promo for RAW, leading to speculations about her comeback. Recent reports suggested she had signed a new deal with the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci predicted that the 37-year-old former Women's World Champion would show up at Royal Rumble on February 1.

"I mean we saw her in the promo shoot for Netflix. So, what the hell is going on with Becky? I don't get it. I'm like you, Coach. I don't get it. Is it [the new contract] done? Is it not done? You're coming? You're not coming? We all know she's gonna show up at the Royal Rumble, right?" [27:45 - 27:57]

Becky Lynch could turn heel upon her WWE return, suggests veteran

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the potential return of Becky Lynch. He pointed out that her comeback could witness a character change.

The wrestling veteran disclosed that he would not mind seeing a feud between a heel Lynch and babyface Rhea Ripley:

"Bro, if it were me, I like the idea of, like you said, I like the idea of Charlotte with Tiffany," Russo said. "Bro, I don't mind the idea of Becky as a heel against Rhea Ripley. I don't mind that at all," he said. [1:12 – 1:27]

It will be interesting to see whether Lynch makes her WWE return soon.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

