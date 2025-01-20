Becky Lynch's return could lead to two heel turns, WWE veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch looks set to return to WWE television soon after an eight-month absence. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, believes Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins should turn heel.

Lynch previously performed as a villain in 2021 and 2022 before Triple H turned her face in one of his first major decisions as WWE's creative figurehead. Rollins also became a face in 2022 after portraying a heel for three years.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone about WWE's possible WrestleMania 41 plans. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion wants to see Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton feud on SmackDown. On RAW, he thinks Lynch should return as a heel and revisit her 2024 rivalry with babyface Rhea Ripley:

Trending

"Bro, if it were me, I like the idea of, like you said, I like the idea of Charlotte with Tiffany," Russo said. "Bro, I don't mind the idea of Becky as a heel against Rhea Ripley. I don't mind that at all." [1:12 – 1:27]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain why he "hates" WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley.

Why Vince Russo would turn Seth Rollins heel with Becky Lynch

In 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins joined forces in a series of tag team matches shortly after making their real-life relationship public. Six years on, they have a child together and have been married since 2021.

Expand Tweet

If Becky Lynch or Seth Rollins turn heel, Vince Russo thinks the other should also become a bad guy to make the storyline more believable:

"It can be very easy for them to do if they're gonna turn Seth Rollins heel. If they're gonna turn Seth Rollins heel, then make Becky a part of that story. You know what I'm saying? Don't split hairs. Bro, when they do the husband's a heel and the wife's a babyface, it doesn't work because you picture them going home together at night. So you're saying, 'What is she doing with him? He's a scumbag.' They do that every time. Make her a part of turning him heel." [1:59 – 2:31]

Lynch's most recent bout ended in defeat against Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW. Rollins, meanwhile, has not wrestled since losing to CM Punk in the main event of RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins should turn heel? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback