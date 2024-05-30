“Becky Lynch would have been a better option” - Fans disappointed as AEW unveils Mercedes Mone’s mystery attacker

Many AEW fans were disappointed as Mercedes Mone’s mystery attacker was revealed and it didn't happen to be Becky Lynch. It was a far cry to expect the WWE star though.

The mystery attacker instead was Skye Blue. She revealed herself to be the one that mysteriously attacked the new TBS Champion and that left the fans rather underwhelmed. She also showed up to the ring and attacked Mercedes once again.

The fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the fact that it was Skye Blue and not someone like Becky Lynch or Saraya. Lynch’s contract with the WWE is up at the end of this month and it is rumoured that she could he moving to AEW.

Some fans also said that the segment was rushed and there was no proper planning put into it. The two women will be fighting each other tonight on Dynamite in what will be Mone’s first title defense.

Tony Khan comments on Becky Lynch’s contract situation

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken out about Becky Lynch and her contract situation with the WWE. Khan has signed up WWE talents in the past and he could do that once again with Lynch.

However, he decided to keep it classy while addressing it and said that it is good for business. He was speaking on the Rich Eisen Show when he said:

"I don't want to try to tamper and do those things. I try to keep it classy, and I really have a reputation for honesty, and I really want to be a fair businessman. The wrestling business is a really cutthroat business."

If Tony does indeed manage to get Lynch to AEW, it will be a move that will cause a great deal of shock within the wrestling community. As for Becky, she could be doing something new after more than a decade with WWE.

