Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods, and several AEW stars react to Cesaro's debut at Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door saw the crowd erupt as the debuting Claudio Castagnoli (f.k.a. Cesaro in WWE) emerged from the tunnel to face Zack Sabre Jr.

Castagnoli was revealed as the replacement for Bryan Danielson, as the latter had talked about last week on Dynamite. The American Dragon was the original opponent of Sabre Jr. but is currently nursing an injury.

Several AEW stars have reacted to Castagnoli's stunning AEW debut, and even his former WWE colleague Xavier Woods, seemingly joined in.

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch posted a photo of the Swiss to react to his AEW debut.

Meanwhile, Britt Baker also gave her reaction, saying it must have been her partner Adam Cole's shoes that brought him to the company.

Claudio's former WWE colleague Ruby Soho (former Ruby Riott) also expressed her excitement.

Lee Moriarty thought the former Cesaro in AEW will be "money."

Meanwhile, Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, couldn't help but be proud of the former WWE Superstar while also saying that he's one of her favorites.

Referee Aubrey Edwards reacted by tweeting about how she is mimicking Claudio's arm cannon motion, his signature mannerism from his Cesaro days in WWE.

Dark Order's John Silver thought Castagnoli might be his father.

Meanwhile, Renee Paquette was all fired up upon learning of Claudio's debut at Forbidden Door.

Lastly, Sammy Guevara can't wait to get his hands on the debuting Swiss.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara I can’t wait to beat up Claudio! I can’t wait to beat up Claudio!

With his debut, Castagnoli is now a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, as The American Dragon had indicated last week.

