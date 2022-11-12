"Believe me, they need somebody" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell highlights one major flaw in the AEW product (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that AEW needs to be working on its backstage promos.

While reviewing Death Triangle's backstage segment on this week's Rampage, Mantell explained his issue with the promos.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that the promos generally look awkward. The 72-year-old claimed that AEW also needs someone to work on their in-ring product.

"Believe me, they need somebody, I mean, really working with these guys backstage. Because it's not a smooth transition and it looks awkward and when it looks awkward, it usually is awkward. But I've said that before, they need to work on their backstage interviews, almost as much as they need to work on their matches in the ring," said Dutch Mantell. [53:15 – 53:41]

Dutch Mantell also provided his opinion on the House of Black's return promo

On this week's episode of Rampage, AEW teased the return of the House of Black with another promo.

The faction has been absent from the company since the All Out pay-per-view but could be on its way back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that the promo didn't do Malakai Black's faction any favors in terms of getting over. He said:

"It was pretty good production but, you know, I've seen so many of these dark factions trying to be more devilish than the last one and I've seen so many of them. It doesn't really, to me it didn't get them over. I mean, people can watch it and they can enjoy it. But let's think about this, you think this is a Tony Khan production, or is it Malakai? Yeah, so he comes to him and says 'I wanna do this', 'Okay do it'. And they go out and they put it together, where produced, I'm not saying that. But what does it mean? I mean, you would have to do a bunch of these for them to have an effect but by that time, you may have overdone it. I'm just not a big fan of it."

HOB is expected to be back in AEW at some point down the road, much like The Elite. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have also been absent since All Out.

