"Believe in the Shield" - Twitter erupts as Jon Moxley uses Seth Rollins' move to win Parking Lot Fight

Seth Rollins' former Shield mate Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) paid homage to The Visionary after hitting The Stomp on AEW Rampage. The Blackpool Combat Club took on The Best Friends in a parking lot match and as expected, it turned out to be a bloody affair.

The Blackpool Combat Club picked up the win and just before the three count, Jon Moxley used Seth Rollins’ finisher, The Stomp on Trent Beretta. Claudio Castagnoli pinned Beretta immediately afterwards and got the win for Moxley & co.

Fans took to social media to comment on Mox’s use of Rollins’ move and had the following to say.

"Believe in the shield"

★彡 ᵃ𝓶𝕒ᶰ𝓓𝓐 彡★ @EndOfDays05 Jon Moxley did The Stomp again!!!



He still loves Seth. 🥹



Now if Seth Rollins could the Paradigm Shift!

Wrestling Unique @WrestlingUnique @AEW @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT @JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO BCC in touch with their inner evil Seth Rollins also add some shades of The Shield pic.twitter.com/tWTB5LYNQW

WWE viewed Seth Rollins as the better option over Kenny Omega

Seth Rollins is flying in WWE right now. Ever since becoming the World Champion, Rollins has been on a roll and has had some great matches. He has been involved in a feud with The Judgment Day and will put his title on the line against Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

Rollins is definitely one of the top guys in the WWE right now and Dave Meltzer appeared to reiterate that point in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Before Kenny Omega signed his contract extension with AEW, there were rumors that WWE were strongly interested in bringing him into the fold but they didn’t. The company believes that Seth was the better option long term.

Meltzer noted:

“One person with knowledge of WWE’s interest has noted to us that while Omega was top talent who would have been used as a top guy, in the mix with the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar level guys, that because of long-term physical durability that they believed Rollins as the role of the best in-ring wrestler in the company had more time in that role than Omega would have.” [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

With Seth seemingly at the top of the mountain right now, it should come as no surprise if he retains his title at SummerSlam against Finn Balor.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!