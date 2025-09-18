"Belongs back in jail" - Ricochet urges for 3-time WWE champion to be immediately arrested after his recent actions

Ricochet faced the wrath of a former three-time WWE champion on AEW television. This led to The King of Flight to call out for his immediate arrest after being on the receiving end of his actions.The star in question, who is currently a part of The Hurt Syndicate, is MVP. On tonight's edition of AEW September to Remember, MVP and Shelton Benjamin walked down with Bobby Lashley, who was scheduled to compete in a singles showdown against Gates of Agony member Toa Liona, who had Ricochet and Bishop Kaun in his corner.It was a hard-hitting clash between the two behemoths that saw jaw-dropping moments and exciting moves from both sides. In other words, the match was a classic display of Lashley and Liona's raw strength and power. However, in the end, it was The All Mighty who made Liona tap out to The Hurt Lock to secure the victory.Right after Lashley's win, Ricochet and Bishop Kaun stormed the ring to launch an attack. This led to Shelton Benjamin and MVP to even the odds and get involved. During that spot, the former United States Champion assaulted the One and Only with his cane, which ultimately broke after MVP struck him with it for a second time. Moments later, after the attack, the former WWE Superstar reposted a clip of the incident on his X handle and called for MVP's arrest once again, who has already served jail time in his life.&quot;He's right, that was assault with a deadly weapon. @The305MVP belongs back in jail!&quot;Ricochet will compete in a huge match at AEW All Out 2025AEW All Out 2025 will see these two sides collide in a huge trios match. The Hurt Syndicate members, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley, will clash against Ricochet and the Gates of Agony, continuing the tensions that have existed between both sides since All In 2025.Moreover, the recent interaction between the two factions on September to Remember has fueled the issues even further. So, it will be interesting to see which side will emerge victorious at All Out.