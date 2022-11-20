The AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show kicked off with a ten-man tag team match. The bout saw Danhausen turn on heel and portray a new gimmick.

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, during a backstage interview segment, The Best Friends challenged The Factory to a five-on-five tag team match. When asked about the final member of The Best Friend's team, a cryptic video played. The video teased the 'evil' turn of Danhausen.

Danhausen has been absent from AEW television for several weeks and, during his absence, has been teasing his character change on social media.

During the Full Gear Zero Hour show, QT Marshall and the rest of The Factory faced the team of The Best Friends, Rocky Romero and Danhausen.

The Best Friends began the match with just four members. The contest showcased enthralling back-and-forth action. Orange Cassidy looked to get the win without the final member coming out, but QT Marshall prevented a loss for his loss by hitting a jumping QT Cutter.

As Marshall stood tall, he mocked Danhausen's signature pose, and at that point, Mr. Very Nice Very Evil Danhausen came out with brand new music and was no longer smiling.

Cassidy tagged in Danhausen, and he quickly got the win for his team.

After the match, The Best Friends hugged Danhausen as he had his hands raised in victory.

What is your reaction to seeing the Very Evil persona's arrival at AEW Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section below.

