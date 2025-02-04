"Best AEW angle in ages" - Bill Apter massively puts over All Elite Wrestling star (Exclusive)

Since its arrival on the scene in 2019, the Tony Khan-led AEW has produced some great angles on television and on its pay-per-views. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter had nothing but positive comments on a recent Toni Storm segment on an episode of Collision.

At AEW Collision: Homecoming, Mariah May and Toni Storm faced off in the ring. Storm was playing her amnesia gimmick during the segment. However, the interaction ended with a massive twist. After Mariah ambushed Storm, the Timeless character suddenly emerged, and to the shock of fans, 'Timeless' Toni Storm returned to AEW programming. The segment was praised by many, including Bill Apter and Teddy Long.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter called it the best All Elite Wrestling angle in ages and praised Storm for pulling it perfectly.

"Oh, I agree for her to have said that it was the performance of a lifetime that she had amnesia and everybody to buy that and then all of a sudden come out of it. It was brilliantly done. The way they did it and she pulled it off perfectly, best AEW angle in ages." [1:02-1:25]

Teddy Long also called Toni Storm a good talent. However, he advised the promotion to get more out of The Timeless One.

"She's real good talent man, and I think she's just not being used right you know what I mean? they could get a lot out of her, you know." [1:38-1:46]

Kevin Nash loved Toni Storm's recent character change in AEW

Toni Storm had been playing a rookie character in AEW in the past few months. After getting an opportunity against Mariah May for the Women's World Championship, Toni Storm reverted back to her Timeless persona which shocked fans. The segment got praised by many fans and veterans on social media.

On a recent edition of Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash praised Toni Storm and acknowledged how different she was from the rest of the female talents.

"She kind of did a rendition of Demi Moore's performance of her newest film that's Oscar-worthy (...) smearing of the f**king makeup and all that kind of [stuff], f**king loses it," Nash said. "I loved her stuff with RJ [City], like all her black and white s**t like I've always like—to me, like I know who she is and I know her work because she's always been different. She's like so f**king different than everybody else, and to me, like she's avant-garde, she's an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling, but I mean she's an entertaining human being and kudos to her." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

We will have to wait and see if 'Timeless' Toni Storm reclaims the AEW Women's World Championship from Mariah May.

