"Best of luck" - Will Ospreay pens message to his former partner who is reportedly going to WWE

Will Ospreay is one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation. He defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on Dynamite to advance. The Aerial Assassin took to X (fka Twitter) to send a heartfelt message to his former tag team partner Jeff Cobb, who recently left NJPW and is reportedly going to WWE.

Before he came to All Elite Wrestling, Ospreay made his name echo all around the world in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ospreay formed the United Empire stable in the promotion, teaming with Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb.

After it was announced that Jeff Cobb will be leaving NJPW, wrestlers and fans alike shared their gratitude for Cobb. Will Ospreay, as Cobb's former stablemate, took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message to him, wishing him luck for the future.

"All the love in the world brother! Thank you for so many great memories & big smiles. Thanks for being one of the best team mates!! Best of luck," Ospreay wrote.

Jeff wrestled his last match in New Japan against Hiroshi Tanahashi during the Road to Wrestling Dontaku Tour on April 14. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jeff in his pro wrestling career.

Will Ospreay gets emotional over Tony Khan's historic AEW announcement

Tony Khan recently announced that the 2025 edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place in the O2 Arena in London on 24th August. Will Ospreay got very emotional over the announcement, as he was on the cover of the poster promoting the event.

Ospreay took to X (fka Twitter) to share that he was present in the arena on April 21, 2009, as a fan watching WWE ECW and is now on the poster promoting an event in the arena.

"Mate. The 02 Arena in London have just posted a photo advertising a pro wrestling company with my face as the main feature is crazy!! 21st April 2009 I was up in the nose bleeds seats watching in that building. 24th August 2025 I am the Forbidden Door," Ospreay wrote.

Fans are really excited to see Ospreay return to England for Forbidden Door. It'll be interesting to see who he faces at the event.

