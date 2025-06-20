Best wishes to AEW International Champion Kenny Omega

Congratulations are due for Kenny Omega after he achieved a rare milestone in AEW. This could have a great impact on his time as International Champion.

The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star was away from the wrestling ring for a long time when he was recovering from diverticulitis. In fact, he was away for the whole of 2024 and only returned in January this year. A few months after he returned, he defeated Konosuke Takeshita in March at Revolution PPV to become the AEW International Champion. In doing that, he became the company’s first-ever Grand Slam Champion, holding all the titles.

Trending

Since then, he has defended his title with a lot of authority and will put it on the line in a unification match against Kazuchika Okada at All In next month. However, as of today, he has completed 100 days as International Champion, and he hopes that the reign keeps going for a long time.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Vince Russo takes aim at Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will take on each other in a title unifying match at AEW All In in Texas next month. While there is a lot of buzz around the bout, Vince Russo thinks otherwise.

Speaking on his Writing with Russo show on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the controversial wrestling personality said that the fans don't care about the match.

“It's not interesting at all. Not one casual fan knows who Okada is, and those that know who Kenny Omega is don't care about him. So the answer is, is a big fat no, bro,” he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Russo's was a very unique take on one of the most anticipated matches in AEW this year. It will be interesting to see what Omega or Okada might have to say about these comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More