"Don't care about him"- Wrestling veteran reveals why fans are not interested in Kazuchika Okada vs Kenny Omega (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are two of the best wrestlers in the world, according to many fans and pundits alike. The two have wrestled across the world and have had multiple classics throughout their time in NJPW.

They're both champions in AEW currently, as Okada holds the Continental Championship and Omega is the International Champion. They are set to face each other once again at All In: Texas, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that a match between the two would not interest a lot of the casual fans.

Both Okada and Omega are scheduled to go up against one another in a Winner Takes All Unification match. While speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo pointed out the fact that casual fans don't really know the two, and that makes them not interested in the match.

"It's not interesting at all. Not one casual fan knows who Okada is, and those that know who Kenny Omega is don't care about him. So the answer is, is a big fat no, bro," Russo said. [From 2:27 onwards]

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are long-term rivals in the professional wrestling industry. The two first locked horns in NJPW back in 2017, and their journeys have since been intertwined. This will be the first time the two face off against each other in singles action in AEW, and their storied past has got the fans buzzing for this match.

