3 ways Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada can end at AEW All In

AEW stars Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega are generational talents. The former is the reigning AEW Continental Champion, while the latter currently holds the AEW International Championship. The two will lock horns at All In 2025, in a winner-takes-all match.

The anticipation for the above clash is immense. The Rainmaker and The Cleaner are fierce rivals and have battled several times in the past. All their matches are highly acclaimed, with the first one taking place at Wrestle Kingdom 11 for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Both men are almost flawless in the ring and are often considered modern-day legends. Anything can happen at the upcoming pay-per-view. However, it is guaranteed that thousands worldwide will tune in for their match.

Here are three ways Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada can end at AEW All In.

#3. Kota Ibushi might help Kenny Omega win

Kenny Omega has battled and joined forces with multiple names throughout his career. However, his friendship with former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi is legendary. The two wrestlers met in DDT Pro-Wrestling and became close friends. Their tag team is known as Golden Lovers, and they have held the KO-D Tag Team Championship twice.

Eventually, this alliance broke and reformed in NJPW. At Blood & Guts 2023, Ibushi, Omega, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson teamed up to take on the Blackpool Combat Club. The former were collectively called The Golden Elite. Even though Ibushi is signed to All Elite Wrestling, he has not appeared in any of the company's programs since late 2023. At All In, the Japanese star could resurface and help his best friend defeat the Rainmaker. This moment would certainly go viral.

#2. The match ends in a draw

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are quite similar in the ring. It is impossible to say who's a better competitor because both are blessed by the wrestling gods. All their matches are amazing, and it is very hard to predict the winner at the upcoming pay-per-view. Nevertheless, Tony Khan has a good option by making a safe booking decision: a draw.

If Omega vs Okada at All In ends in a draw, neither of them will look weak. Not only will both men get to keep the titles they possess, their next match will be even better and more highly anticipated. Since this rivalry is so sought after, Tony Khan must milk it for a while. This would be great for business.

#1. Okada wins by cheating

There is a massive possibility that Kazuchika Okada will defeat Kenny Omega at All In by cheating. After all, the Rainmaker is a heel and a member of the infamous Elite faction. Nevertheless, this is not a bad thing.

If the Japanese star becomes dual champion, the Best Bout Machine could shift his focus to the company's world title.

Omega has not held the AEW World Championship in ages. This is unusual because he is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the company. Hopefully, Tony Khan will make him a two-time world champion soon.

