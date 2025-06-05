Kazuchika Okada sends a two-word message after match against Kenny Omega is made official for AEW All In

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, with both the International and Continental titles on the line, has been made official for AEW All In 2025. The Rainmaker has a little message after the big match announcement.

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega have collided in four different singles matches during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2017-18. All of their previous bouts have been classic and memorable. Meanwhile, the two gladiators are set to lock horns in All Elite Wrestling after months of teasing.

At Fyter Fest this past Wednesday, Omega successfully defended the International Championship against Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) in a four-way match. Omega was also confronted by Okada following his win.

A brawl erupted between the top stars before The Rainmaker retreated from the ring, saving himself from The Best Bout Machine. Later, a Winner Takes All match was made official between Okada and Omega for All In 2025. Kazuchika Okada shared the official graphic for their match at All In and wrote the following two-word message:

"It’s time."

Kenny Omega on why he didn't make it to WWE

While Kenny Omega has made a name for himself in the pro wrestling industry, fans have yet to see him wrestle in WWE. Back in 2005, Omega had a brief run on the Stamford-based promotion's developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling (DSW), but didn't make it to the main roster due to a former trainer, Bill DeMott.

Speaking on his recent Twitch stream, The Cleaner revealed how Bill DeMott didn't want him to be called up on the main roster.

"‘I’m gonna make sure you never get called up anyway, so you can do whatever the f**k you want.’”

The Best Bout Machine has been a top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is currently in AEW. Only time will tell if he will ever join WWE in his career.

