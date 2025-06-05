  • home icon
  Tony Khan announces one of the biggest matches in AEW history for All In 2025; two titles on the line

Tony Khan announces one of the biggest matches in AEW history for All In 2025; two titles on the line

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 05, 2025 04:26 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photos courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the All Elite Wrestling President [Photos courtesy of AEW on X & allelitewrestling.com]

Tony Khan has just made a blockbuster announcement tonight with huge implications for AEW All In: Texas. He has announced a major winner-takes-all match, with two titles on the line.

Following Kazuchika Okada becoming All-Elite last year, many have been waiting for his long-awaited confrontation with his long-time rival, Kenny Omega. The two did not face off right away as Omega was dealing with his diverticulitis. Now that he is back, healthy, and is the International Champion, hints of their fifth bout against one another have been dropped around more often than ever.

Earlier tonight at Fyter Fest, the two got into a brawl after Kenny's match. Tony Khan made an official announcement following the fracas, and has booked a match between them. This will have both the International and Continental Titles on the line in a 'Winner Takes All' bout.

This is the third match to be made official for AEW All In: Texas. Mercedes Moné is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title and 'Hangman' Adam Page will take on Jon Moxley for the AEW Men's World Championship.

On paper, this is one of the biggest bouts in AEW history as these are two men who have cemented themselves as among the best in the world. The stakes are higher this time, with both their titles on the line.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
