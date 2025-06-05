Tony Khan announces one of the biggest matches in AEW history for All In 2025; two titles on the line

Tony Khan has just made a blockbuster announcement tonight with huge implications for AEW All In: Texas. He has announced a major winner-takes-all match, with two titles on the line.

Following Kazuchika Okada becoming All-Elite last year, many have been waiting for his long-awaited confrontation with his long-time rival, Kenny Omega. The two did not face off right away as Omega was dealing with his diverticulitis. Now that he is back, healthy, and is the International Champion, hints of their fifth bout against one another have been dropped around more often than ever.

Earlier tonight at Fyter Fest, the two got into a brawl after Kenny's match. Tony Khan made an official announcement following the fracas, and has booked a match between them. This will have both the International and Continental Titles on the line in a 'Winner Takes All' bout.

This is the third match to be made official for AEW All In: Texas. Mercedes Moné is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title and 'Hangman' Adam Page will take on Jon Moxley for the AEW Men's World Championship.

On paper, this is one of the biggest bouts in AEW history as these are two men who have cemented themselves as among the best in the world. The stakes are higher this time, with both their titles on the line.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

