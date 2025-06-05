Kenny Omega gets confronted by legendary rival at AEW Fyter Fest 2025; massive rematch teased

Another tease has been made for Kenny Omega's next potential blockbuster feud tonight at AEW Fyter Fest. This would be with a long-time rival of his, and could lead to their fifth bout with one another.
Kazuchika Okada's reputation precedes him, as he is regarded as one of the best Japanese wrestlers of all time. He now stands as the AEW Continental Champion, and a dominant one, having held the title for more than a year.
One of his biggest rivals is Kenny Omega, with the two facing off in four blockbuster matches in their careers. Omega leads the head-to-head tally at 2-1, as one of their bouts ended in a time limit draw.
The two got into a confrontation moments ago at Fyter Fest after the Best Bout Machine successfully defended his AEW International Championship in a four-way match. The Rainmaker walked up to him and got in his face. Both men began shoving their belts in each other's faces, which led to a physical altercation.
The two began brawling, which ultimately ended after Kazuchika Okada hit Kenny Omega with a body shot. Okada attempted to hit him with the Rainmaker, but Omega was able to counter this. He attempted to connect with the One-Winged Angel, but Okada rolled away and escaped. Things are clearly not yet over between these two long-time rivals.