Kenny Omega gets confronted by legendary rival at AEW Fyter Fest 2025; massive rematch teased

Another tease has been made for Kenny Omega's next potential blockbuster feud tonight at AEW Fyter Fest. This would be with a long-time rival of his, and could lead to their fifth bout with one another.

Ad

Kazuchika Okada's reputation precedes him, as he is regarded as one of the best Japanese wrestlers of all time. He now stands as the AEW Continental Champion, and a dominant one, having held the title for more than a year.

One of his biggest rivals is Kenny Omega, with the two facing off in four blockbuster matches in their careers. Omega leads the head-to-head tally at 2-1, as one of their bouts ended in a time limit draw.

Ad

Trending

The two got into a confrontation moments ago at Fyter Fest after the Best Bout Machine successfully defended his AEW International Championship in a four-way match. The Rainmaker walked up to him and got in his face. Both men began shoving their belts in each other's faces, which led to a physical altercation.

Expand Tweet

The two began brawling, which ultimately ended after Kazuchika Okada hit Kenny Omega with a body shot. Okada attempted to hit him with the Rainmaker, but Omega was able to counter this. He attempted to connect with the One-Winged Angel, but Okada rolled away and escaped. Things are clearly not yet over between these two long-time rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More