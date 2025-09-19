Best Wishes to AEW's Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette has been one of the most integral parts of All Elite Wrestling. She joined the company in October 2022 and has served as an on-screen interviewer and a producer for the company. Paquette is known for her charisma and her extensive skills in conducting insightful interviews.Paquette has been a part of the professional wrestling industry for over a decade. Before joining AEW, she was working in WWE as a panelist for the pre-shows and the backstage interviewer. She gained popularity while being in the Stamford-based promotion, prominently for her commentary role on Monday Night RAW, and her relationship with her husband, Jon Moxley.Today, the popular AEW personality is celebrating her 40th birthday.From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Renee Paquette many happy returns of the day.Renee Paquette debuts a new look ahead of her 40th birthdayRenee Paquette is known for her style and fashion among the fans. In her career, she has rocked many different hairstyles, but her fans remember her for the iconic bob look in the initial days of her WWE career. However, when she made her debut in WWE, she had that long hair look for the past few years.Taking to Instagram, Paquette shared a picture of herself in a new bob cut. In the caption, she wrote that she cannot quit this look, expressing her confidence in this new hairstyle. With a positive tone, Renee wrote:&quot;I can’t quit you, bob 💘&quot;Check out her Instagram post HEREMany WWE and AEW stars commented on the 40-year-old's post, including names like Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Britt Baker. Later, she also posted a full-blown video of her haircut day. With that said, Paquette seems to be excited to work with this new look in All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks.